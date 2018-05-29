Clear

'Harry Potter' star Matthew Lewis weds

It looked to be a magical wedding for Matthew Lewis.The actor, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the "Harry...

Posted: May. 29, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 10:57 AM

It looked to be a magical wedding for Matthew Lewis.

The actor, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" films, recently married his girlfriend, Angela Jones.

He joked about it on Twitter.

"Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead," he tweeted with a wedding photo of him and Jones. "Fuming."

Lewis has documented his love for Jones on his Instagram account.

"After an indescribable two weeks my other half is heading back across the pond," he wrote on one photo of the pair. "She's the best thing in my life and inspires me to do and be better every single day. This one's for you, babe."

Lewis joked about his wedding on Twitter

He starred as Neville Longbottom

