Taxi driver found shot to death next to cab

Police are investigating after a taxi driver was found fatally shot in Winston-Salem late Monday night, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

At about 10:10 p.m., police went to the 700 block of Barbara Jane Avenue in reference to "unknown trouble." Arriving officers found 48-year-old Curtis Lee McCollum unresponsive in the road near his taxicab.

Officers began life-saving efforts but McCollum was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since determined that the 48-year-old was shot to death.

McCollum had been driving with Classic Cab Company, which is the same company that a taxi driver who was shot and killed in March had been employed with.

This is the 11th homicide in 2018 as compared to only eight in the same period in 2017.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.