Wisconsin: 14 separate shootings over Memorial Day weekend

No holiday from violence. Milwaukee police are investigating seven separate shootings that all happened in less than 12 hours on Monday, May 28. One person is dead and six others were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near Servite Drive and Manor Lane at around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was walking with a friend when an unknown suspect fired a gunshot from an unknown location. The victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. near 1st and Ring Streets.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was walking when a suspect fired several gunshots at him. The victim received a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The third shooting happened near 38th and Hadley at around 12:40 p.m.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy became involved in a confrontation with two others. During the confrontation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injury. He is expected to survive.

The fourth shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at Kern Park.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man collapsed after exiting a vehicle and running a short distance. Responding officers found that the victim was suffering from a serious gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Milwaukee fire crews administered life support efforts, but unfortunately the man died from his injuries.

The fifth shooting happened near 20th and Cleveland at around 2 p.m.

Police say a 41-year-old man was walking in the area when he heard several gunshots being fired. He felt pain and realized that he was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

The sixth shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. near 69th and Fiebrantz Avenue.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was involved in an argument with another person that quickly escalated into a fight. After the fight, the victim was driving away when the suspect fired gunshots at him. The victim was struck by gunfire and stopped his car near 73rd and Capitol. He was treated by MFD and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The seventh shooting happened near 39th and Vliet Street at around 8:15 p.m.

Officials say a couple had been arguing off and on throughout the day. The argument escalated and the suspect got out a firearm and shot the victim. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, received a non-life threatening gunshot injury. She was taken to the hospital. MPD is seeking the known suspect.

Seven other shootings took place Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27.

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot near 19th and Hadley on Saturday morning.

A 53-year-old man was non-fatally shot near 15th and Lloyd Saturday night.

A 21-year-old man was non-fatally shot near 39th and Hopkins Saturday night.

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot near 26th and Roosevelt Saturday night.

A 22-year-old man was non-fatally shot near 14th and Madison Sunday morning.

A 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were non-fatally shot near 19th and Grant Sunday night.

A 31-year-old man was non-fatally shot near 42nd and Ruby Sunday night.

Taking a look at the numbers:

7 separate shootings on Saturday and Sunday.

7 additional shootings on Monday.

The victims are 13 men and 2 women.

They range in age from 15 to 53 years old.

3 of the victims have died.