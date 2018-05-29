Clear

Supreme Court rejects challenge to abortion law

The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a controversial Arkansas law which restricts abortion by medication. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 11:06 AM

Scroll for more content...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge to a controversial Arkansas abortion law blocking medication-induced abortions.

The law, passed in 2015, says that any physician who "gives, sells, dispenses, administers, or otherwise provides or proscribes the abortion-inducing drug" shall have to have a contract with a physician who has admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

The order, issued without comment, clears the way for the law to go into effect in mid-July if no other legal action is taken. Planned Parenthood is expected to make another challenge to the law in US district court.

"The Arkansas restriction, which was enacted supposedly to protect women's health, is medically unnecessary," lawyers for Planned Parenthood argued in court papers. They say it is unconstitutional because it places an undue burden on a patient's right to choose abortion.

Medication abortion — available only early in a pregnancy — involves the combination of two pills called mifepristone and misoprostol.

Lawyers for Arkansas say the law is a "commonsense requirement" that "merely requires medication abortion providers to have a contractual relationship (to ensure follow-up treatment if needed) with a physician that has admitting privileges.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Continued heat with showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It