As fans at the Atlanta Braves game stopped to recognize the POW-MIA Chair of Honor, a powerful image emerged on Memorial Day.
A JROTC member stood at attention next to the chair as a fan dressed in a red raincoat held an umbrella over him to shield him from the rain.
The image quickly spread on social media after the Atlanta Braves posted it on Twitter with a one-word caption, "Respect."
Another fan captured the moment and shared their view.
"They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #RespectOurMilitary
The Braves dedicated this chair in Suntrust Park last year to remember the servicemen and women who remain unaccounted for since World War I.
- As JROTC member offers respect to POW-MIAs, a baseball fan does his part, too
- Remains of World War II POW return home to Missouri 75 years later
