Police catch pig running along interstate

Omaha police caught a pig that was a running along I-80 near I Street Saturday afternoon.
The call came in around 2:45 p.m.
Animal Control officials said when they arrived on scene, the pig had been caught and was in a police cruiser.
Officials believe the pig is domesticated and somehow fell from a vehicle. According to Animal Control, the pig had some road rash, but it should be okay.
Animal Control said if no one claims the pig, they will adopt it out.
