Police catch pig running along interstate

Omaha police caught a pig that was a running along I-80 near I Street Saturday afternoon.The call came in arou...

Posted: May. 28, 2018 8:55 PM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 8:55 PM

Omaha police caught a pig that was a running along I-80 near I Street Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m.

Animal Control officials said when they arrived on scene, the pig had been caught and was in a police cruiser.

Officials believe the pig is domesticated and somehow fell from a vehicle. According to Animal Control, the pig had some road rash, but it should be okay.

Animal Control said if no one claims the pig, they will adopt it out.

