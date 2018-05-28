Billionaire owner of Le Figaro and Dassault Aviation dies

The billionaire owner of France's Le Figaro newspaper and military jet maker Dassault has died.
Serge Dassault was 93 when he passed away on Monday, his family announced.
The industrialist and media magnate was one of France's richest men, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at about $26 billion.
In a short statement, the Dassault family announced that Serge Dassault "died at his office on the Champs -lys-es, following a heart attack."
-- Saskya Vandoorne contributed to this article
