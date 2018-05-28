Woman driving 100 MPH dies following crash

A woman witnesses say was driving at least 100 miles per hour died after crashing into a power pole early Sunday morning.
The crash happened on the 2000 block of 54th Street around 1:30 a.m.
According to witnesses, the woman was traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour when she struck a curb, skidded out of control and hit a power pole.
The 33-year-old became pinned inside the vehicle after the crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to cut the woman out of the vehicle.
The woman died at the scene due to her injuries. At this time, police say they don't know whether or not drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
