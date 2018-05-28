Costco greeter spreading positivity with a smile, song, and cheer

Costco is known as a place for bulk items, long lines, and good pizza. But as 23ABC's Natalie Tarangioli shows us, there's also an employee who is leaving lasting impressions on members, one welcome at a time.

Many know him by name and even more know him by his smile and greetings. If you shop at the Costco on Rosedale Highway, chances are you've been welcomed by Alan.

With a greeting, a smile, and even a song - Alan Acres is at the door at the Costco on Rosedale Highway.

Alan has worked at Costco for 27 years, spending the last six as a greeter.

"I call him the Costco Crooner because any day he's just very happy, very positive, and usually singing," general manager Carlos Gonzalez says.

On an average day, Alan will greet as many as 4,000 people as they enter the warehouse club. Gonzalez says members let him know how much they appreciate Alan on a weekly basis.

One note reads, 'A gentleman at the front door, Alan, is such a pleasure to see. He makes me feel better that I shop here. You have a great employee in him. He is always so happy and wonderful.'

Over the years, Alan has built a relationship with many Costco members. He says his job is the best he's ever had.

"[It's] a pleasure, to have, you know, people smile at you, and relate with you," Acres said. "It just couldn't be better."