Trump to make Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetary

President Donald Trump will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to honor fallen service members....

Posted: May. 28, 2018 11:10 AM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 11:10 AM

President Donald Trump will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to honor fallen service members.

He is expected to head to the US military cemetery after spending much of the holiday weekend golfing and tweeting attacks aimed at the special counsel's investigation, Democrats and the press.

The President's first tweet about fallen service members during the holiday weekend came Monday morning in a a message that touted the successes of his presidency.

"Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more," Trump tweeted. "Nice!"

Less than an hour later, though, Trump was back to tweeting about the Mueller investigation, once again pointing to his unfounded allegations that a spy was planted in his campaign.

" 'The President deserves some answers.' @FoxNews in discussing 'SPYGATE,' " he tweeted.

