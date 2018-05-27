Clear

Dog owner arrested after pets were left inside hot car

Posted: May. 27, 2018 5:44 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2018 5:44 PM

Two dogs were rescued after they were left inside a hot car in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

NYPD Emergency Service Unit responded to 64th Street in Brooklyn and quickly gained access to the dogs, NYPD Special Ops said on Twitter.

Oxygen was administered as the dogs were getting cooled down by officers.

Both dogs were taken to the animal hospital where one is in critical condition with a strong heartbeat, police said.

The dogs' owner was arrested.

Saturday's temperatures reached highs in the 80s and low 90s. Temperatures inside cars are known to be even hotter than outdoor temperatures.

