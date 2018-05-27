Center Grove football coach accused of being 'verbally aggressive' towards students will keep job

A Center Grove football coach accused of being verbally abusive toward players will get to keep his job.

Center Grove schools announced the decision on Friday, after hiring an independent investigator to handle the complaints.

The school says the independent investigator spoke with 42 people as part of their probe while looking into complaints about coach Eric Moore.

The investigation found that Moore did use inappropriate language, intimidation and embarrassment tactics and had aggressive physical contact with players - but it stops short of rising to the level of abuse.

The investigation also found that Moore did not pressure students to return from injuries.

Center Grove administrators would not comment on any possible disciplinary action Moore may face.