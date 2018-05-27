2 suspected drug dealers arrested; drugs, cash and guns seized

A big drug bust takes two suspected dealers off the streets of Phoenix.

Deputies also seized cash, guns and drugs in the bust.

The investigation began when MCSO detectives received information about a suspect selling large quantities of heroin on the streets of Phoenix.

The information led detectives to two apartments in the north Phoenix area where search warrants were served.

Inside those apartments, detectives found narcotics and a large amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug sales.

The subjects who lived in the apartments were both arrested while in their vehicles, where additional drugs were located.

MCSO says 32-year-old Eden Camacho-Montoya and 42-year-old Felizardo Castro-Lopez are in custody facing felony charges, including narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, conspiracy and possession of weapons in a drug offense.

Detectives seized:

1.81 pounds methamphetamine

5 ounces of heroin

53 fentanyl pills

13.1 grams cocaine

2 handguns

2 vehicles

$41,720 U.S. currency