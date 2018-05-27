Mobile County prepares for Subtropical Storm Alberto

It was the calm before the storm Saturday afternoon.

Many Mobile folks said they're not too worried about Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Peggy Tacon had big plans in Orange Beach Memorial Day weekend

"With the weather like it was, we're afraid to chance it, so we'll go another weekend," Tacon said.

She's lived on Hannon Avenue in Midtown Mobile for 70 years. She expects parts of her street to flood like they usually do when storms pass through.

"I just stay home if I have to, but it's really aggravating when you can't get out when you need to."

Although Tacon is disappointed to cut her beach trip, overall, she's not too worried about Subtropical Storm Alberto.

"I don't feel like it's going to be bad for us, other than a lot of rain, and of course, right now we need some rain, but we're not going to need as much as we're going to get, probably," Tacon said.

Mobile County Emergency Management Deputy Director Michael Evans said this storm is unpredictable.

"Think about your plan. How are you going to take care of your family members? If you need a few items, now's the time to run to the store and do those things. Don't wait until that last minute. When the weather really gets bad out there," Evans said.

The City of Mobile said they've been proactive all year long for times like these. Spending $13 million dollars on major drainage projects throughout the city.

Mobile Area Water and Sewer System representatives said crews are monitoring possible trouble areas and will be on standby if any issues arise.

Evans said the number one message to Mobile residents is turn around and don't drown.

"If you're in an area and there's a road with water, don't drive over that road because you don't know is if there's any damage to the road and you can put yourself in harms way. Travel well before the storm. If you're on a road and there's water, best thing to do is find an alternate route," Evans said.