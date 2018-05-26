Hundreds gather to remember the 5 children killed in Greensboro fire

Hundreds of people gathered at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro Saturday morning to remember the five children killed in the Summit Avenue fire on May 12.

The funeral was for Roy Hope (age 8), Lisa Josiane (age 7), Christopher Danny (age 5), Joshua John (age 3) and Trump Emmanuel Kamali (age 18 months).

Two of the children died May 12 and the remaining three died May 13 after being taken off life support at the children's hospital.

The fire happened at the apartment complex at 3100 Summit Avenue near Cone Boulevard.

Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. and had the fire out by about 4:15 a.m. Arriving units found smoke and flames coming from the front, according to firefighters.

According to the N.C. Department of Insurance, the apartment had smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms but they were not working at the time of the fire.