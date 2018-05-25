Week in Review: Summits! Spies! Statecraft!

This week in Trumpworld was more focused on the things that didn't happen -- as opposed to ones that did.
The highly-anticipated Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit, for one. On Thursday morning, the President announced -- via a weirdly wistful letter -- that he regretted to inform the North Korean dictator that the June 12 gathering in Singapore was off.
That came just a day after North Korea sent the hottest of hot takes -- threatening nuclear war and calling Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy."
And a day before Trump said the meeting might take place as planned -- or maybe not!
The summit wasn't the only thing that made news by not happening. There was also Trump's insistence -- via Twitter, natch -- that the FBI had planted a spy in his 2016 campaign for wholly political reasons.
Turns out that's not the case, at least according to every intelligence source in a position to know. Which doesn't mean Trump will stop saying it.
What a week.-Below, the big headlines of the week -- the 70th of Donald Trump's presidency.
Monday:
- Trump touts Haspel confirmation at CIA visit
- Pompeo threatens US will 'crush' Iran through sanctions and pressure campaign
- Rosenstein and Wray meet with Trump as controversy over FBI source heats up
Tuesday:
- DHS secretary pushes back on assessment that Russia meddled to help Trump
- Mnuchin: No "quid pro quo" on ZTE
- Democrats grill DeVos on school shooting response, transgender students
- Trump says 'spies' in campaign would be unprecedented-
- Trump tempers expectations for possible US-China trade deal-
- Trump's lawyers seek to narrow scope of special counsel interview
- EPA blocks CNN and Associated Press journalists from attending Pruitt speech
Wednesday:
- Kushner's security clearance restored, met with Mueller team a second time-
- Pompeo says there is no 'deep state' at State Dept. or CIA
- Trump offers rare praise to deputy AG Rosenstein
- Trump legal team's move sets stage for possible presidential deposition in Zervos case
Thursday:
- Trump cancels Singapore summit in letter to Kim Jong Un
- Trump: NFL players who don't stand during National Anthem maybe 'shouldn't be in the country'
- White House lawyer attends Justice Department briefings with lawmakers on confidential source
- Trump posthumously pardons heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson
Friday:
You can read the full Point newsletter here; or check out more Point stories here.
Related Content
- Week in Review: Summits! Spies! Statecraft!
- CIA director Pompeo met top Russian spies
- This robotic fish spies on real fish
- CNN: Expelled Russian spies tracked defectors
- CIA chief met with sanctioned Russian spies, officials confirm
- NYT: US spies paid Russian who promised cyberweapons, Trump intel
- Trump says 'spies' in campaign would be unprecedented
- Trump says 'disgraceful' if FBI spied on campaign
- Golf - Year in Review
- Rhetoric sharpens three weeks ahead of Trump-Kim summit