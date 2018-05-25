Girl, 12, arrested after threatening note found in middle school

A 12-year-old girl is facing charges tied to a school threat in Randolph.
Randolph police received a report about a note found in the wall of the middle school that allegedly threatened violence.
Police would not say what was written, but do not believe the threat was credible and school was dismissed as usual.
All parents were notified about the incident.
The girl was arrested and charged with making a public threat.
She was released into the custody of her mother and will appear in juvenile court at a later date.
