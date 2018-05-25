Democrats invite students affected by gun violence to intern for the summer

House Democrats are inviting students affected by school shootings to participate in an internship program on Capitol Hill, where they will work on issues related to violence prevention.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley from New York announced the Gun Safety Internship Program on Thursday.

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to invite these young men and women to intern on Capitol Hill this summer and bring their energy and dedication to Congress," he tweeted.

The Congressman is working with Vice Chair Linda S-nchez from California, Chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Mike Thompson from California and Rep. Ted Deutch from Florida to lead the effort.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and other schools impacted by gun violence are invited to participate.

On February 14, a gunman killed 17 people at the Florida school. Since then, survivors have sparked a national dialogue about gun control and even led a march on Washington called March for Our Lives.

"Proud of what MSD students have done to change the gun violence debate," Rep. Deutch, who represents Parkland, tweeted Thursday. "Looking forward to seeing how they change Washington from the inside this summer."

The representatives also sent a letter to other Democratic lawmakers to encourage them to join the program, according to a press release.

CNN isn't aware of any students who have taken the lawmakers up on their offer.

So far, in 2018, there have been 23 school shootings in the US where someone was hurt or killed.

Ten people lost their lives in the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas on May 18.

Seven days later, at least three people were injured after shots were fired at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana.