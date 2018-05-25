Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the Simmons household Saturday morning.

Krystal Simmons said it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

They live in south Mobile County.

"My son acts like it's no big deal," she told FOX10 News. "And I am completely panicking, so I wake my husband and tell him. I told my oldest son to stay with me while his dad went to check it out. Of course I didn't want him anywhere near it."

She goes on with the tale:

"My husband goes to the bathroom looks in and sees nothing. He then looked back at my other two children who were on the top bunk of my boys' bunk beds and said, 'Where's it at?'"

That's when her 9-year-old son, Jeremiah, tells Dad, "It's right there."

Krystal Simmons said her husband then heard tapping. When he looked down all he saw was the snake's tail slapping the wall. He then realized his foot was holding the snake against the wall.

He jumped back "like five feet," she said.

"He said his heart was in his feet, and didn't even have time to think about moving," Krystal Simmons recounted. "He looked at our kids and asked why they didn't tell him It wasn't in the bathroom anymore."

Dad then instructed the 8- and 9-year-old boys not to move off the top bunk and to keep their eyes trained on the snake while he went to left his gun.

She said, "He runs to our room grabs his gun (a Glock) and ran back to our boys' room. He told the kids to get out then shot it twice in the biggest parts of its body and once in the face. With the two body shots the bullets stayed in and with the face shot it went through our wall."

Krystal Simmons said they are not sure how the snake got into their home. It might have entered through a window or come up through the toilet.

"It was about three feet long, and I'm not sure how wide but it was definitely healthy," she said. "We have lived here two years, and it is the first that has gotten in. I have never been so scared in my life, but I have to say my husband and kids where very calm and brave about it. I'm very proud of how they handled the situation."

Water moccasins are among Alabama's venomous snakes.