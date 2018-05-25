Clear

Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia pushed back to July 24

The federal judge in Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia has rescheduled the former Trump campaign chairman's trial, pu...

Posted: May. 25, 2018 5:34 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 5:34 PM

The federal judge in Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia has rescheduled the former Trump campaign chairman's trial, pushing it back two weeks to July 24.

Scroll for more content...

Judge T.S. Ellis said the delay is "owing to a family member's medical procedure," without providing further details. He had initially set the trial date for July 10.

The judge previously pushed back a key pre-trial motions hearing as well because of his busy courtroom schedule.

Both the prosecutors and Manafort's team still have a chance to weigh in on the new trial date.

Manafort has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax crimes that he faces in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The charges against Manafort have come as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any potential ties between the Russia and Trump campaign associates.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It