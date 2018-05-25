Suspect arrested in package bombing of Texas church, source says

A suspect has been arrested in the investigation into a package bomb that exploded this month outside a church in Beaumont, Texas, according to a law enforcement source.

The suspect is being charged in federal court, the source says.

The US Attorney in the Eastern District of Texas is due to hold a news conference in Beaumont at 2 p.m. ET to "announce developments" in the federal investigation.

The package exploded outside an Episcopal church in Beaumont on May 9 or 10, two weeks after another package bomb was found outside a coffee shop in the southeastern Texas city and rendered safe.

"At this point, we believe the two devices are connected," Officer Haley Morrow of the Beaumont Police Department told CNN on Thursday.

The FBI also was investigating, police said.

The two incidents happened weeks after a series of package bombings terrorized people in and near the Texas cities of Austin and San Antonio.

Police say the bomber killed himself as police approached his vehicle March 21. He'd made seven bombs, including those that killed two people and wounded several others in March.

Explosion damages church

The package that detonated in Beaumont exploded on the front steps of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. The church's rector discovered the damage, the Right Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, said in a statement.

"We are very blessed that no one was injured," the rector, the Rev. Steven Balke, said in a separate statement released by the Episcopal Diocese of Texas. "We appreciate everyone's prayers at this time. It has made everyone very nervous."

The explosion caused minor damage to the building, Beaumont police said.

The blast came two weeks after police said a package bomb was found, but did not explode, outside a Starbucks in Beaumont, about two miles northwest of the church.

In the April 26 incident, a package was discovered outside the Starbucks in the early morning, and a worker moved it inside the store. While trying to open it, the worker noticed a note, then took the package back outside before contacting police, authorities said. Police didn't reveal the contents of the note.

Investigators determined the package was an explosive device, and bomb technicians rendered it safe, police said.