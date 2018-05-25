Milwaukee to vote on legalizing marijuana

Milwaukee County voters will be asked about legalizing marijuana this November after the County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum question on a 15-1 vote Thursday morning.

The non-binding, advisory referendum on the November ballot would ask voters how they feel about approving the sale, usage and taxation of recreational marijuana.

The official question, proposed by County Supervisor John F. Weishan, would ask if people approve of allowing adults 21 and older to "engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana."

The measure had previously passed the committee stage on a 5-0 vote.

Ten states allow recreational marijuana usage - Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Colorado, Alaska, Vermont Massachusetts and Maine, a list that doesn't include Midwestern states.

According to a October 2017 Gallup poll, nearly 64 percent of American's support the legalization of marijuana--up from 50 percent in 2010.

In a July 2016 poll done by the Marquette University Law School, 59 percent of Wisconsin voters believed marijuana should be legalized and regulated like alcohol.

In terms of profit, a big focus of the referendum, legalized marijuana is a multi-billion dollar industry and is expected to be as valuable as $24 billion in 2025.