Suspect in custody after shots fired at school

At least three people were injured after a shooting Friday at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, officials said.

A suspect is in custody after what Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine earlier called an active shooter incident at Noblesville West Middle School.

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt told reporters that a teacher and a student were taken to hospitals with injuries. But hospital officials said at least three people, including one adult, were being treated. One student had an ankle fracture.

Jowitt said the shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. He said the situation was contained and that a male student was in custody.

"We believe he is the involved suspect," he said.

Jowitt said a secondary threat was received at Noblesvilles High School. He called it a "communicated threat."

The middle school was on lockdown part of the morning, said Jackie Chatteron, a receptionist for the school district.

Aerial news video showed rows of students being evacuated and escorted to school buses.

Students were being taken to Noblesville High, where parents can pick them up, the state police said.

June 1 is the last day of school, according to the school's website.

The shooting comes a week after 10 people were killed at a school in Santa Fe, Texas.

There have been 23 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed so far this year -- an average of more than one shooting a week.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.