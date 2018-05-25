Clear

Family of 6 escapes massive house fire in Nolensville

A family of six was able to safely escape after their Williamson County home went up in flames Friday morning....

Posted: May. 25, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 1:39 PM

A family of six was able to safely escape after their Williamson County home went up in flames Friday morning.

A neighbor who was driving by first spotted the flames around 6 a.m. on Stonebrook Boulevard in Nolensville.

Police officers banged on the door to wake up the family and get them outside.

Officials said the fire started near the back of the home. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Crews with the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, the Brentwood Fire Department and Williamson County Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene.

The Red Cross offered the family assistance, but they are already receiving help from their church.

