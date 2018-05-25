Seniors left with one elevator in 14-floor building

At 14 stories high, The tower apartments in downtown San Diego have some nice views. But when you're trying to get down without an elevator - it can be a challenge.

Carol Clark says she was left with no choice but to take the stairs from her 13th-floor apartment to go the grocery store on Thursday afternoon.

"I did it today but trust me I was breathing heavy when I came in," she said.

Clark is one of the 200 senior residents living in the high rise building - a building designated for people over the age of 65. The residents say they've lost count on how many times they elevator has gone out. That's why they decided to call 10News for help.

Although the second elevator was working when 10News arrived, residents tell us that wasn't the case for most of the day. They say it's something that happens a lot lately.

"There are people here with walkers and wheelchairs," Clark said. "I'm scared to death for them."

One neighbor in a wheelchair broke down in tears during our interview.

"It's people's safety," he said. "Not just mine, but everybody else."

The building is undergoing renovations - which residents say they appreciate. But they say the upgrades don't make it ok to shut down one of the two elevators and leave them with an elevator that they describe as unreliable at best.

"Everybody is extremely upset," Clark said. "And the thing is we don't seem to be getting many answers."

The residents told 10News they've taken their concerns to management many times but have seen no changes. They say they hope something is done soon, before an emergency happens and it's too late.

10News called the on-site manager and the property management company but have not yet received a response.

"It's a stressful situation not knowing if something happens are they gonna be able to get downstairs," Clark said.