A manhunt is on in Canada after two men detonated an "improvised explosive device," injuring 15 people late Thursday inside a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.
"There's no indication this is a terrorist attack. There's no indication this is a hate crime," Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said during a Friday morning news conference. "At this time, we haven't ruled anything out as we start our investigation."
The suspects walked into the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb around 10:30 p.m., and detonated the device, then fled, Peel Regional Police said.
Surveillance photos show them wearing jeans and dark-colored hoodies. One had his face covered with a black cloth, police said.
Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.
Their injuries were "consistent with those of an explosion," said Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.
Related Content
- 2 men wanted after explosive device blast injures 15 people at suburban Toronto restaurant
- 15 people injured from explosion at restaurant
- Survivor of suburban bonfire explosion speaks
- Military officials killed in Somalia restaurant blast
- Cheerleading Mom Turns Into Suburban Sleuth, Helps Catch Wanted Criminal
- Workers injured in blast at UPS Freight
- Van kills 10 and injures 15 in Toronto; driver in custody
- Nazi-themed cartoon assignment upsets suburban parents
- Social media won't win the suburban vote
- Two improvised explosive devices go off at Florida mall