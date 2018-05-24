Clear
Armed citizen kills shooter at Oklahoma City restaurant

An armed citizen gunned down a shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday, killing him, police said."A...

Posted: May. 24, 2018 11:14 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 11:14 PM

An armed citizen gunned down a shooter at an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday, killing him, police said.

"A man walked into the Louie's restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot," police said. "A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him."

The shooter's motive is not known and his identity has not been confirmed.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews said an adult female and a juvenile female were shot when the man walked into the busy restaurant and opened fire. He said a man broke his leg when trying to run out of the restaurant. A fourth victim suffered a minor injury.

Two people were hospitalized. They are expected to survive.

Police detained "a large number of witnesses" and said "there is no indication of terrorism at this point."

Louie's Grill & Bar is in the northwestern part of the city.

People are being urged to avoid the area and roads have been shut down.

A family reunification center has been established at the Lighthouse Center on W. Hefner Road.

