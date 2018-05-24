Pastor sentenced to 30 years for 1st degree rape

Mobile Pastor Alvin McNeil was sentenced by Judge John Lockett to 30 years for rape 1st and an additional 20 years for the sexual abuse of a different child on Thursday, May 24.

According to ADA Nicki Patterson, the sentences are to run consecutively.

The 56-year-old was convicted of these charges on April 10, 2018. At the time, McNeil was the pastor at Open Door True Worship Church in Mobile when he was indicted.

He was arrested after a mother went to authorities after McNeil raped her 16-year-old daughter and she became pregnant. The mother also said McNeil molested her 11-year-old daughter.