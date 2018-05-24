Atlanta Police are investigating after reports of shots fired outside a graduation ceremony on Campbellton Road.
Scroll for more content...
Investigators tell CBS46 the incident occurred Thursday, around 11:45 a.m. in reference to dispute over the custody of a child.
At some point during the dispute, one of the parties produced a handgun and fired one time into the ground. He was later identified as 33-year-old Jatavious Sims. He was charged with discharging firearms.
There were no injuries and all parties remained on scene to speak with police.
Related Content
- Police: Man charged after firing shots fired at Pre-K graduation
- THPD Investigating Shots Fired
- Police charge man with arson for 17th and Eagle fire
- Police Chief Plasse: Recent shots fired cases connected to drugs
- Police: Reports of shots fired at California high school
- Police identify officers that fired fatal shots at Mikey Reynolds
- Police investigate shots fired case in Terre Haute
- Woman, child shot after man opens fire into house
- Deputy who shot unarmed black man in Houston is fired
- Two arrested after shots fired investigation