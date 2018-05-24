'Foreign exchange program' aims to help dogs find new homes

A local animal rescue organization is partnering with a group in New York to give long-term shelter dogs a new chance at adoption.

Under the Dog Foreign Exchange Student Program, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Pets Alive in Middletown, New York, are trading animals.

The goal is to expose the dogs to new people who might give them a forever home.

"Sometimes we just, despite our best marketing efforts, can't find the right home for the dog in our community," Audrey Lodato, the director of animal care at Brother Wolf, said. "So, what we're doing is we're transporting three of our dogs up to New York, and they're going to send three of their dogs here, and we're going to see if the geographical change and difference in community helps place these long-stay dogs."

Both organizations will be sharing updates on social media so that everyone who supports both organizations can see exactly how the animals are doing.

"Since they are long stay animals, these dogs have many people heavily invested in them," Pets Alive Executive Director Becky Tegze said in a news release. "Just because they don't yet have homes doesn't mean they don't have people who love them. Keeping volunteers and supporters updated on their journey is an important part of the project."

The exchange is expected to take place by the end of May.