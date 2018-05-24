Harvey Weinstein expected to turn himself in

Scroll for more content...

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in Friday morning to the NYPD on charges related to sexual misconduct, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Weinstein's New York-based attorney, Benjamin Brafman, on Thursday declined to comment on whether his client would turn himself in.

The disgraced Hollywood producer is under investigation for alleged sex crimes in New York, Los Angeles and London.

News that Weinstein would be turning himself in follows a Wall Street Journal report that federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation involving Weinstein.

Dozens of accusations

Dozens of women have come forward publicly to accuse him of misconduct following reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 about his treatment of women, including actresses with whom he worked.

Two of those women, Asia Argento and Ashley Judd, on Thursday tweeted an article about Weinstein turning himself in. Paz de la Huerta, another Weinstein accuser, declined to comment on the news.

Weinstein has been accused of rape, assault and other forms of sexual misconduct. Previously, Weinsten's representative said he sought treatment after the accusations and any allegations of non-consensual sex were "unequivocally denied."

The allegations catalyzed the decades-old #MeToo movement that calls attention to sexual misconduct. The heightened scrutiny rippled across industries and ensnared powerful men. On Thursday, CNN reported that several women have accused actor Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior and harassment.

Tarana Burke, who started #MeToo, said Weinstein's intention to turn himself in marked a turning point in the conversation.

"This moves from the court of public of opinion into an actual courtroom," Burke told Variety. "That is super cathartic for a bunch of the survivors, or even survivors who are not necessarily victimized by him."