Customer fires BB gun at Jack In The Box drive-thru window

Two people were arrested after police say one of them fired a BB gun at an El Cajon Jack In The Box restaurant Thursd...

Posted: May. 24, 2018 6:48 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 6:48 PM

Two people were arrested after police say one of them fired a BB gun at an El Cajon Jack In The Box restaurant Thursday morning, causing damage to the eatery's drive-thru window.

The incident was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the fast food restaurant at 140 Broadway, according to El Cajon police.

Police said a man and woman were in their car at the drive-thru when, for reasons still under investigation, one of them fired a shot from a BB gun at the window.

The pair drove away, but they were apprehended at a nearby ARCO gas station. Possible charges against them were not immediately known.

No injuries were reported.

