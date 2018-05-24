PD: Caregiver headbutts non-verbal man with autism

A caregiver is accused of headbutting and punching a non-verbal autistic man in a transportation van.

Phoenix police report that on May 23, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Ray Fisher at his home in Tempe, for vulnerable adult abuse.

On April 16, police say Fisher was in the back seat of a transportation van for Creative Inversions Activities when the victim had 'an emotional episode,' while the van was moving.

The man reportedly had the episode due to his morning routine being altered. Fisher grabbed the man's arms until he calmed down.

When the van returned to the facility near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue, the van driver reportedly saw Fisher headbutt the victim and punch him in the arm.

The witness reported to police that the victim was leaning forward at the time, and said the victim does this, then pats people on the forehead as a way of giving a hug.

Upon his arrest, Fisher reportedly denied headbutting the victim and accused the victim headbutted him.