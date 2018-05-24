88-year-old polio survivor advocates for home care of ventilator patients

Dorothy Hill's had quite a life, and now she spends her days pushing for better care of people who depend on ventilators.

"I've been on breathing machines since 1949 when I had polio," Hill said. "I feel like rather than being forced from hospital to nursing home, they ought to have an option to be able to go home and stay at home."

For years, Hill has argued that the government cost to hire trained home care for someone on a ventilator would be much lower than that of an average nursing home.

"You have your attendant care, but you're at home with your regular expense," Hill said.

She's taken that argument to the capitol, and on Tuesday, a crew from Health and Human Services even paid her a home visit to hear her story.

"I know the difference between independence and what I would call confinement," Hill said. "They're people, and their next breath depends on somebody caring."