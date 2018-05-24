If you have new neighbors moving in over the summer, you may want to dial up the friendliness and think about a small housewarming gift. A survey commissioned by Our Town America, a company that helps businesses and new residents connect, spells out the tops stressors and complaints families have when it comes time to relocate. May is National Moving Month and used as the preparation period before a bulk of the moves start taking place over the summer months.

Couples surveyed reported fighting on the front end of the move with 46 percent disagreeing over where to move and 42 percent saying they quarreled about the reasons for the move. But even after families settled into their new neighborhoods, that anger and stress didn't get put into storage. The top post-move stressors according to the survey are:

-Kids - couples put their relationships on the back burner after a move because they're paranoid about "finding the right school" for their kids and "helping them make new friends" – the top two child-related moving stressors.

-Unfriendly neighbors - nearly half (49 percent) of survey respondents said meeting new neighbors is key to feeling comfortable in their new home, but say their neighbors are "too busy" and "aren't as friendly" as the neighbors they remember as a child.

-Housewarming gifts – though rare these days, they're still important to new residents. 88 percent of respondents said that receiving a housewarming gift would make them feel more comfortable in a new home, yet less than half (46 percent) have ever received a housewarming gift.

Also contributing to the turmoil, a spouse "accidentally" losing prized possessions of the partner during the move. This purposeful act is called "dirty dumping." The top five items often tossed out are knick-knacks, photo albums, books, decorative towels and old trophies.

Clark County could once again see a big share of new residents over the next few months. Forbes has it listed as the 6th fastest growing city in America.