Clear

URGENT - Trump cancels Singapore summit in letter to Kim Jong Un

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump sends letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying it is "inappropriate" to hold ...

Posted: May. 24, 2018 2:03 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 2:03 PM
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump sends letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying it is "inappropriate" to hold planned historic summit.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It