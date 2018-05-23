Trump suggests car imports may be the next target for tariffs

President Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for a new international trade battle -- this time over cars.

Trump said in a statement late Wednesday that he has asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to consider investigating whether automobile imports are hurting US national security.

The type of investigation Trump is suggesting, known as Section 232, is the same approach the White House took before it slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports earlier this year.

"Core industries such as automobiles and automotive parts are critical to our strength as a Nation," Trump said in a statement. He suggested the investigation should include cars, trucks and auto parts.

The steel and aluminum tariffs angered US allies like the European Union and drew retaliatory measures from China.

The US government has granted some key trading partners -- including the EU, Canada and Mexico -- temporary exemptions from the tariffs.

The share prices of major carmakers in Asia dropped following Trump's announcement on auto imports. Toyota and Honda both fell more than 2% and South Korea's Kia Motors sank more than 4% in Thursday morning trading.

The biggest exporters of passenger cars to the United States last year were Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and South Korea, according to US government figures.

Mexico and Canada are already locked in tortuous negotiations with the Trump administration to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement that links the three countries.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said Mexico and Canada have been "very difficult to deal with" during the negotiations.

He repeatedly hinted during the day that some kind of move related to the auto industry was coming.

"There will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers," he tweeted. "After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!"

Trump previously sought to use the steel and aluminum tariffs as a negotiating tactic in the NAFTA talks. But Canada and Mexico both rejected the idea of linking the issues, saying the metal tariffs should remain separate.

-- Betsy Klein and Steve Brusk contributed to this report.