Tapper lists dubious claims made by Trump

President Donald Trump has turned an unsubstantiated rumor that the FBI secretly placed an informant in his 2016 campaign into a full-blown conspiracy theory in the last five days.

The President tweeted that it "could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!" despite having no evidence to back up his claim.

The FBI, while conducting a counterintelligence investigation into whether Russians were trying to influence the 2016 election, sent a confidential source to speak with members of the Trump campaign. There is no evidence the source was planted in the campaign or that the meetings were done for political purposes, as the President alleges.

This is not the first time Trump has propelled a conspiracy theory with no evidence.

"While we await the investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into this matter, it is worth remembering that while we are sticking to facts, the President has no such constraints. He simply makes stuff up," CNN's Jake Tapper said Wednesday on "The Lead."

"He frequently lies and has a long and well-documented career engaging in conspiracy theories about all manner of subjects, with no concrete evidence provided."

Tapper went on to name some of Trump's most notable conspiracy theories, including that former President Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States, Sen. Ted Cruz's father might have been involved in the assassination of JFK, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was somehow involved in the tragic death of one of his staff members and that Obama had his wires tapped in Trump Tower.

"The FBI is certainly not above criticism and without question it needs healthy and robust oversight," Tapper said. "But that does not seem to be what the President is pushing for. What he seems focused on is propelling a counter-narrative to try to undermine the special counsel investigation."

While the President continues to fuel his counter-narrative, Tapper says he "will continue digging for the truth despite the bombardment of falsehoods."