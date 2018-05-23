Clear

Kushner's lawyer won't say if he's a target

Jared Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell says no one has indicated that his client has done anything "that would merit any charges."

Posted: May. 23, 2018 8:50 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 8:54 PM

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators questioned White House senior adviser Jared Kushner about potential Russian collusion, his contacts with foreign nationals and potential obstruction issues, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Kushner's lawyer said Wednesday.

Abbe Lowell, who has represented Kushner in the Russia investigation, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that questions asked of Kushner during the April interview were "the appropriate topics that Bob Mueller and his team were looking at."

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that the interview -- Kushner's second with Mueller -- took place in April and lasted seven hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

