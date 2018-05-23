Kids help save mom burned in grilling accident

Moms like to brag about their kids, but one Phoenix parent is extra proud of hers.

Her two children, just 10 and 7 years old, helped save her after a fiery grilling accident last weekend.

With ribs on the grill, a weekend cookout was going great until Alethia Nosek noticed her coals had gone cold.

"I opened the grill and then I opened where the charcoal goes," said Nosek.

She thought more coals and some extra lighter fluid might help get them started. It did a lot more than that.

"And then I leaned in and sprayed it, and as I was doing that, that's when they caught fire," Nosek described. "And just the wall of fire came out, caught my hair on fire, and then my face and my shirt."

Burning, she yelled for help.

Her two kids, Brandon and Kaylee, were the only ones home. They jumped in to save her.

"We got cold stuff and I figured out that she would probably need ice so I got some ice," said 7-year-old Kaylee Thomas.

"They helped rip the necklace off of me, and then my watch burned into my skin as well which they took off," said Nosek.

"And then I called Mr. Mark, my step-dad, and then he came here and helped," said her 10-year-old son, Brandon.

Nosek now has second-degree burns over 25 percent of her body. But she knows it could have been a lot worse had it not been for her two quick-thinking kids.

"I'm so proud of them. They were lifesavers because I panicked myself, I didn't know what to do and how to it really," said Nosek.

"I was really scared but I was also being brave," said Kaylee.