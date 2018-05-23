Student arrested for having loaded gun at school

Metal detectors are being used at all Manatee County Schools after deputies arrested a Bayshore High School student on Tuesday for reportedly carrying a loaded gun on campus. Backpacks were also prohibited as an added precaution.

Students at Bayshore High School went through metal detectors as they entered the building on Wednesday. Some students reported being late to class, because of long lines to get into the building.

"It's annoying, but I'm glad they are keeping us safe," said student Jasper Dawsey.

Parents were concerned as they heard about the news of the gun on campus.

"I can't even send my son to school and assume he's safe," said Chavahn Harvey.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, other students tipped off school officials that a student may be armed with a gun. At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the staff alerted school resource deputies. Deputies located the suspect and discovered a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Deputies arrested a 10th-grade student and charged him with possession of a firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. The 16-year-old was transported to the juvenile booking facility.

"My reaction was one of terror, disgust and anger," said Harvey.

Harvey's son has a class with the student who was arrested.

"I don't even know if I can focus on my education anymore knowing I could be harmed by somebody else around me, like one of my classmates," said student Cam'Ryn Brewer.

No injuries were reported. School officials said the student is not allowed back on campus. The investigation is ongoing.

Following the incident, the school district says that metal-detecting wands are being used at middle and high schools district-wide. They will be used at all schools, but not on every student, the district says. However, all students at Bayshore High were wanded on Wednesday.

Additionally, students will not be allowed to carry backpacks for a remainder of the school year. On Wednesday, any students who brought a backpack to Bayshore High had the backpack confiscated, wanded and placed in a secure location until the end of the school day. The backpack confiscation practice will also be put in place at all middle and high schools districtwide starting Thursday.