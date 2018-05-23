The three biggest risks to global investors

Investors should watch out for three big risks as they enter into the second half of the year.

On CNNMoney's "Markets Now" Wednesday, analyst Darius Dale warned about the strengthening dollar, wage growth and a peaking global economy.

"There's a lot of negative signals out there that seem to suggest that we're not going to be able to surpass this historically high level of operating margins," Dale, a senior macro analyst with investment research firm Hedgeye Risk Management, told CNNMoney anchor Maggie Lake.

Dale predicts that the pace of economic growth and inflation will slow this year, but he doesn't think a recession is coming soon.

Dale said that investors should avoid consumer staples, the industrial sector, and even some technology companies.

Investors who bet on tech companies that rely on economic strength, like semiconductors, for example, could be making "a huge mistake."

Dale also cast doubt on the Trump administration's ability to hit its 3% growth target because companies have been spending savings from their new lower tax rate on stock buybacks, rather than investing in new facilities or research.

