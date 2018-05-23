Clear

URGENT - Jared Kushner's security clearance restored

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had his White House security clearanc...

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had his White House security clearance restored Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, after months of uncertainty stemming in part from his role in the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. Kushner was stripped of his clearance in February amid an overhaul of procedures governing access to the nation's most sensitive secrets following the resignation of Rob Porter, the President's staff secretary, who had been allowed to remain in his post for months despite allegations of spouse abuse.

