Disneyland's Star Wars park to open Summer '19

Posted: May. 23, 2018 3:43 PM
The Force is set to awaken at Disneyland next summer.

That's when the theme park's highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is finally scheduled to open, Disneyland announced Tuesday.

The new land's main attractions include a ride that will give guests the opportunity to fly the famed Millennium Flacon, and another "epic adventure" that puts them on a star destroyer "in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance."

Visitors can also expect a number of characters from the popular film franchise to make appearances, include Chewbacca, BB-8, members of the First Order and others.

Construction on the "Star-Wars"-themed land began at Disneyland in April 2016. Some attractions - including Big Thunder Ranch - were permanently closed earlier that year to make room for the $1-billion expansion.

Meanwhile, guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort will have to wait longer to see the Orlando theme park's Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, as the expected opening date won't happen until sometime in the late fall of 2019.

