Pennsylvania City Councilman Arrested in Drug Bust

A Lansford borough councilman is facing charges after police found drugs and guns at his pawn shop in Carbon County.

Scroll for more content...

According to court papers, Matthew Walsh, 33, of Lansford, was involved in a drug-selling scheme. Police raided Walsh Precious Metals in the borough on Friday.

"I think it's pretty crazy. I mean, I know that he had recently made a comment, in fact, that he hears that drugs are a big thing here in town, and here to find out that he is actually one of them, I thought it was crazy," said Deb Chew of Lansford.

Walsh was found to be in possession of an assortment of drugs, including oxycodone and fentanyl as well as 11 guns.

Police also arrested Danielle Grochowski who worked with Walsh.

Officials say the two admitted to getting and then selling the drugs for a profit.

"It's just a sad situation the way the world is becoming. You can't trust anyone anymore," said Jacqueline Nalesnik of Lansford.

Police also raided Walsh's house on West Ridge Street. It's where they took Danielle Grochowski into custody and it's where they also found an assortment of pills, empty pill bottles, and weapons.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the president of Lansford borough council over the phone. He says that while these accusations are alarming, Walsh is entitled to his due diligence and there are no immediate plans to remove him from office.

Some residents believe Walsh should step down.

"I would hope that he wouldn't be able to serve any longer. I would hope," said Chew.

Both Walsh and Grochowski were unable to post bail and are still locked up in Carbon County.