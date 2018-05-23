Holly Marie Combs not 'Charmed' by reboot

Add Holly Marie Combs to the list of former "Charmed" cast members not super excited about the reboot.

Combs, who played Piper Halliwell on the original series from 1998 to 2006, tweeted a screen shot Tuesday to share some of her thoughts about the forthcoming new version.

"Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the 'Charmed' reboot has created," Combs wrote. "But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago."

Combs originally starred with Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty as three sisters who were witches. Rose McGowan later stepped in playing a half sister after Doherty's character was killed off.

The CW has been promoting the reboot as "feminist," and in January Combs tweeted her irritation with that.

"Guess we forgot to do that the first go around," she wrote.

In her post Tuesday, Combs wrote: "I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain."

"Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it's all about, isn't it? That's why we do reboots," Combs added. "The fans are why we all get to do what we do. So we wish them well and hope for success."

She's not the only one who has sounded less than enthusiastic about the idea.

"The thing about them doing a #charmed reboot is... it just... it feels like yesterday. It feels too close," Milano tweeted in 2013.

In January, Doherty offered a series of tweets about the planned reboot in which she said she was "intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were" but also wanted the original to be "respected."

"Charmed" will premiere this fall on The CW.