Pelosi to join Chris Cuomo for CNN town hall

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will sit down with CNN's Chris Cuomo for a town hall on Wednesday night to answer ...

Posted: May. 23, 2018 1:59 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 1:59 PM

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will sit down with CNN's Chris Cuomo for a town hall on Wednesday night to answer questions on some of the most critical issues in today's political world.

The event, which will give the California Democrat a chance to take questions from the audience, is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Democrats will need to gain 23 seats during the midterm elections to take the House majority from Republicans. Pelosi has been a leader in the Democratic Party for more than a decade.

The town hall will be broadcast on CNN and CNN International, as well as on CNN en Espanol, CNN SiriusXM Channels 116 and 454, and the Westwood One Radio Network. The town hall will also be available on the American Forces Network, which is broadcast on US military installations around the world.

In addition to the live television stream, the town hall with Pelosi can be viewed on CNNgo at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV along with all CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

