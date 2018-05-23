Deputy responds to attack on partner

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart released body camera video Tuesday showing a deputy being attacked by a woman who slipped out of handcuffs and stole a patrol car.

"It's chaotic, jarring, and frightening," Hart said while describing the May 18 video footage.

Jessica May Lowe, 27, was shot by Deputy August Waltrip three times in the chest while she was attempting to ram his partner with the patrol car and kill him, Hart said.

The deputy screamed in pain as he was pinned between two patrol cars. Waltrip sprinted toward the patrol car, opened the driver's-side door, and shot Lowe twice in the chest at point-blank range.

"In fear for his partner's life, Deputy Waltrip fired his service weapon two times at Lowe as he opened the driver's side door," Sgt. Brian Cleveland said.

But the attack continued.

The injured deputy collapsed to the ground, unable to fire his weapon. Lowe then backed up the patrol car to accelerate toward the deputy again, Hart said.

Waltrip fired nearly 20 shots during Lowe's attack.

In the body camera video, Waltrip can be heard shouting into his radio, "Shots fired! Deputy down! Shots fired! Deputy down!"

Waltrip helped his partner seek cover behind a tree while additional deputies began to arrive at the chaotic scene.

Lowe finally stopped her attack and followed Waltrip's verbal commands to get out of the patrol car and remain on the ground, according to Cleveland.

"Arriving officers began rendering aid to Lowe, who had been struck by three bullets. Officers rendered aid for over 10 minutes before the first paramedics arrived, which likely saved her life," Cleveland said.

The injured deputy suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

"The deputy was within a few feet of severe trauma. It could have been worse," Hart said.

Chief Deputy Craig Wilson described the incident as a "harrowing experience."

The two deputies were totally caught off-guard by the attack, Wilson said. They had been on a routine patrol near Paradise Park when they found two suspected car thieves at the end of the Ocean Street Extension.

Lowe and the second suspect were handcuffed and placed in the back of separate patrol cars for questioning. Lowe somehow slipped out of her handcuffs, reached through an open window to unlock the door, and jumped into the driver's seat.

How did Lowe slip out of handcuffs and commandeer a patrol car?

"Any police officer has had a person slip out of handcuffs. It happens," Hart said. "But there are thing we can do that will help in the future."

Chief Deputy Craig Wilson said, "Police are as vulnerable as anyone in our society. We deal with people who don't want to be caught. We use tools and tactics to reduce threats, but nothing is foolproof. Deputies treat people humanely, and they don't want to put on handcuffs so tight that they hurt. We try to balance caution with compassion, and sometimes it doesn't work. We don't know, sometimes, who is going to kill us. This deputy had no idea that this event was going to happen."

Lowe survived the officer-involved shooting and she remained in a hospital Tuesday. She will be charged with several felonies, including attempted murder on a peace officer, the Sheriff's Office said.

Cleveland said a deputy is assigned to guard Lowe's hospital room. It could be days or even weeks before she is released from the hospital and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail, he said.