Clear

40,000 pounds of chicken feathers spill onto highway

A semi driver rolled his vehicle over on northbound I-5 in Federal Way blocking multiple lanes of traffic Wednesday m...

Posted: May. 23, 2018 11:24 AM

A semi driver rolled his vehicle over on northbound I-5 in Federal Way blocking multiple lanes of traffic Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The semi dumped about 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers onto the road -- causing delays for driver heading both directions.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on I-5 just south of S. 320th St.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was not injured.

Troopers weren't sure how long it would take to remove the semi and clean up the mess. timing on when the scene will clear.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke says your alternatives are the Valley Freeway, SR 509 and SR 99.

"It will be important to plan for LONG delays to last most of the morning. Three lanes are open now, but travel times on NB I-5 and alternate routes are running very high," transportation officials said.

Just how many feathers is that?

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Ample sunshine ahead, warm for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It