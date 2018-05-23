Clear

Stop asking Savannah Guthrie if she's pregnant

Savannah Guthrie is not here for the pregnancy inquiries. Not "Today."The NBC morning show co-host jumped on T...

Posted: May. 23, 2018 11:26 AM

Savannah Guthrie is not here for the pregnancy inquiries. Not "Today."

The NBC morning show co-host jumped on Twitter Tuesday to clear up speculation that she might be expecting.

"It is just the dress," she tweeted in response to a now deleted tweet about her look. "Excuse me while I go burn it."

She also retweeted a follower's diagram of when to ask a woman if she is pregnant (never BTW), writing "PREACH sister."

Guthrie shared that same diagram on Instagram and wrote, "Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical."

Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman have two children, daughter Vale born in 2014 and son Charles "Charley" Max born in 2016.

Related Content

Guthrie is not expecting

She joked about needing to exercise

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Ample sunshine ahead, warm for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It