Stop asking Savannah Guthrie if she's pregnant

Savannah Guthrie is not here for the pregnancy inquiries. Not "Today."
The NBC morning show co-host jumped on Twitter Tuesday to clear up speculation that she might be expecting.
"It is just the dress," she tweeted in response to a now deleted tweet about her look. "Excuse me while I go burn it."
She also retweeted a follower's diagram of when to ask a woman if she is pregnant (never BTW), writing "PREACH sister."
Guthrie shared that same diagram on Instagram and wrote, "Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical."
Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman have two children, daughter Vale born in 2014 and son Charles "Charley" Max born in 2016.
